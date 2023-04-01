The Indian Premier League 2023 had a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. To note, one of the key highlights from the night was how playback singer Arijit Singh opened the ceremony with his melodies voice. However, internet went crazy over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and Arijit's meet-up moment which saw the singer touching MSD's feet to pay his respect. This ah-mazing gesture by Singh for the cricketer has gone viral online. Check it out. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Catch Highlights of the Curtain Raiser Event Ahead of GT vs CSK Indian Premier League Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Arijit Singh's Performance at IPL 2023

When Arijit Singh Met Dhoni

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

What a Moment

Arijit Singh's Gesture when he met Dhoni ❤️ He is respected by everyone , even by Greats of different Field . pic.twitter.com/1FRqwxugi8 — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) March 31, 2023

'Dil Jeet Liya'

