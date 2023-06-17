Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by a mammoth 546 runs in the one-off Test on Saturday, June 17. The hosts dominated right from the first day and maintained a strong grip on the game, finishing it within four days. Centuries in both innings from Najmul Hossain Shanto and a ton from Mominul Haque in the second innings helped Bangladesh register this emphatic win. Chasing 662, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 115, with Taskin Ahmed taking four wickets and Shariful Islam snaring three. Comedy of Errors! Clueless Fielding by Afghanistan Players Help Mahmudul Hasan Joy Score Five Runs Off One Ball During BAN vs AFG One-Off Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Result

