Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 3 runs in a thrilling match. In Group 2 Super 12 fixture, Bangladesh opener Najimul Hossain Shanto scored 77 runs, leading them to a score of 150/7. Richard Ngarva and Blessing Muzarabani both took two wickets for Zimbabwe while captain Sikandar Raja and Sean Williams each took one wicket. Taskin Ahmed once again made a difference for Bangladesh by getting Sikandar Raza out on Duck. The game was in Bangladesh's pocket at 35/4, and it quickly became 69/5, but Sean Williams was determined, as he and Ryan Burl brought their side back into the contest. The game was turned again when Shakib-al-Hasan performed a brilliant piece of field magic to run Williams out.

Thrilling Clash between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe:

