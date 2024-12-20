Adelaide Strikers are all set to lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes in Match 6 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 on Friday, December 20. The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL match will be played at Adelaide Oval, and begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Adelaide Strikers Rope In Ollie Pope, Akeal Hosein Joins Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League 2024.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25

