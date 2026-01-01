Match 19 of the Big Bash League 15 will see defending champions Hobart Hurricanes take on the most successful team in the tournament's history, Perth Scorchers, in BBL 2025-26. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 will be played on January 1 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and starts at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for theHobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Chris Lynn Becomes First Batter To Score 4,000 Big Bash League Runs, Achieves Feat During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match.

