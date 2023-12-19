Big Bash League 2023-24 is underway and with very few matches on the board, teams are looking to start the season on the right foot. Adelaide Strikers’ first match was abandoned, while Sydney Thunders lost to the season’s top seed Brisbane Heat – leaving both sides winless in the tournament. The eighth match of the BBL 2023-24 season, between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Strikers will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 19, 2023. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers live on Star Sports network channels. Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.FUNtastic! Australian Players Struggle to Grab Piece of Rubbish on Ground, Steve Smith Celebrates After Getting Hold of it (Watch Video).

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunders

Lots of cricket all over the country! Here's what's coming up in #BBL13 👇 pic.twitter.com/FAf69LgDVO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2023

