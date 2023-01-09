Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League 2022-23 match on Monday, January 9. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart and is slated to begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network have acquired the broadcast rights of the competition and will provide live telecast of this match in India. Indian fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. Norma Johnston Dies: Australia’s Oldest Living Test Cricketer Passes Away at 95.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming:

After a painful loss, @hurricanesbbl 💜 will be desperate to make things right 💪 when they face @starsbbl 💚 in #BBL12 today 🏏 Find out who gets the all-important 𝓦, LIVE on #SonyLIV#BBLpic.twitter.com/XYBnPgyhbf — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)