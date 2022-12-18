Melbourne Renegades will face Sydney Thunder in the next Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture, today, December 18th. The match will start at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. So, Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony ten Sports 2 HD will provide the live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live-streaming of this BBL 2022-23 game between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder on the Sony Liv app and website. India Register Convincing 188-Run Win Over Bangladesh in First Test, Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder on Sony Liv

After a 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 result in the last match, @ThunderBBL aim to get back on track 🫣 Watch their #BBL12 face-off against @RenegadesBBL, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#BBL pic.twitter.com/SKjA4kzknd — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 18, 2022

