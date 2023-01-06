Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Sixers in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The match is all set to start at 1.00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 in India are with Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD will provide the live telecast of the match. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers On Sony Liv

