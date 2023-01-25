Melbourne Stars will be going up against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and it will start at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the tournament in India and will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website. IND vs AUS: Michael Clarke Fumes Over Australia's No Tour Game Approach for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming:

#BBL12’s final group stage fixture sees @StarsBBL 🌟 face @ThunderBBL ⚡ Can the Melbourne outfit 💚 bow out with a 𝓦? 💬 Stream this #BBL 🏏 contest, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/g5rjcSTznF — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 25, 2023

