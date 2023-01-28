The league-stages of the BBL 2022-23 season is now over and the play-offs are now underway. The eliminator game had an anticlimactic end because of rain but now Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 Qualifier match. The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match is all set to be played on Saturday, January 28. The game will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Both teams have dominated in the league stages and coming in with momentum. They will look to make their place in the fina today and not wait for the Challenger tie. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Babar Azam Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

☝️-way ticket to a direct spot in the #BBL12 FINAL is up for grabs 🎟️✅@ScorchersBBL 🧡 🆚 @SixersBBL 💗 - which way are you swaying in the all-important 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫? 🤨💬 Watch #BBL playoffs action, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/sWF6EPAueF — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)