Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 15. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and it will start at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will be providing live telecast of this match. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. KL Rahul’s Marriage Date Revealed! Star Indian Cricketer To Tie the Knot With Actor Athiya Shetty This Month.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)