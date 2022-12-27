Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Tuesday, December 27. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The Thunder are reeling from back-to-back losses while Brisbane is coming after an impressive outing in the previous game as they defeated table toppers, Adelaide Strikers. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the BBL 2022-23 in India. The BBL will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Details:

After getting their first 𝓦 of #BBL12, @ThunderBBL head into the clash 🆚 @HeatBBL high on confidence 👊 Stream this exciting #BBL fixture 🦘, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/WLuosb0KGE — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 27, 2022

