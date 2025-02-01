Mumbai was honoured with the award for best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments 2023-24 at the BCCI Awards 2025 ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. Mumbai won three major BCCI domestic tournaments in the 2023-24 season. Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title, the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, and the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Ravi Ashwin Conferred With BCCI Special Award at BCCI Awards 2025 For His Stellar International Career.

Mumbai Wins Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Award

Team work ✅ Success 👍 Trophies 🏆 Presenting the winner of Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 👏👏 It goes to the @MumbaiCricAssoc 🙌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/KLtkD8DvcF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

