Vishnu Bhardwaj, Kavya Teotia, Neizekho Rupreo, P. Vidyuth, Hem Chetri, and Aneesh KV won the elusive M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for highest wicket-taker and run-getter in the U23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy and in the (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24 at the BCCI Naman Awards 2025 on February 1. The BCCI Awards, also known as the BCCI Naman Awards, are presented to the top performers in Indian cricket in men's and women's categories. BCCI Awards 2025: Shashank Singh, Tanush Kotian Win Lala Amarnath Award 2023-24 for Being Best All-Rounders in Domestic Cricket.

Winners of M.A. Chidambaram Trophy

A look at the winners of the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for Highest Wicket-Taker and Run-getter In U23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate and Elite Group) 👌👌#NamanAwardshttps://t.co/g8ROdjevJ3pic.twitter.com/QOf0c6rPBa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Rising Talent of Indian Cricket

Recognising rising talent for their excellent performances ✨ Presenting the winners of the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker and Run-Getter in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24 👌👌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/DFZnmCuuoz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

