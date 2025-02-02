Sachin Tendulkar said that he was 'deeply honoured' after he was presented with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards 2025. The Master Blaster received a standing ovation as ICC chairman Jay Shah presented him with the prestigious award. Taking to social media, Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note that read, "My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support and my family’s belief, love and sacrifices." He ended the note stating, "To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries." Sachin Tendulkar Shares Advice for Indian Cricketers at BCCI Awards 2025, Says 'Don't Let Distractions Disrupt Your Career...' (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Receiving Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Deeply honoured to receive the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support and my family’s belief, love and… pic.twitter.com/4y4vvs243q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 1, 2025

