Shashank Singh and Tanush Kotian were honoured as the best all-rounders in domestic cricket at the BCCI Awards 2025 where they were named winners of the Lala Amarnath Award on Saturday, February 1. Shashank Singh struck 450 runs and take 11 wickets in seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24. In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24, he scored 188 runs in seven games. Tanush Kotian had a great Ranji Trophy 2023-24 where he scored 502 runs in 10 matches while taking 29 wickets in 10 matches. BCCI Awards 2025: Priya Mishra, Ishwari Awasare, L Raichandani and H Jeganathan Win Jagmohan Dalmiya Award 2023-24.

Shashank Singh, Tanush Kotian Named Winners of Lala Amarnath Award 2023-24

Time to celebrate all-round brilliance 😎 Take a look at the winners of the Lala Amarnath Award 🙌🙌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/TWXnDJQgb0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

