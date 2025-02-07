The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special video of the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup 2024-winning members, who were felicitated with a special ring during the BCCI Awards 2025. The 'Champions Ring' were presented by Dream11, with the boxes of the same having the initials of the players' names. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav are among some who collected the special rings. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a dream campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2025. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten, won the elusive title, and ended their 11-year-long ICC title drought. BCCI Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Other Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

Team India with their 'Champions Ring'

Presenting #TeamIndia with their CHAMPIONS RING to honour their flawless campaign in the #T20WorldCup 🏆 Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever ✨#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/SKK9gkq4JR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2025

