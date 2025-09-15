Mohammed Siraj, for the first time in his career, was named ICC Men's Player of the Month, winning the prestigious accolade for his memorable performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, to win the award for the month of August 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and congratulated the star pacer, who played a vital role in India drawing the IND vs ENG Test 2025 series 2-2, with his resilient spell in the fifth and final match at The Oval, enforcing a historic win for Team India. Siraj finished the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 with match figures of nine for 190, which, interestingly, was the only match played by the bowler in the time frame/criteria to get entered in the player of the month for August 2025 nominations. Check out BCCI's wish for Siraj below. Mohammed Siraj All Smiles As He Poses in Front of His Range Rover With Special ‘73’ Number Plate, Says ‘Grateful for the Smiles and Ride’ (See Pics).

BCCI Congratulates Mohammed Siraj

He played a pivotal role in #TeamIndia's memorable performances during the tour of England recently! 👌👌 Say hello 👋 to the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025! 🔝 Congratulations, Mohammed Siraj 👏👏@mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/Iach0IDK3w — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2025

