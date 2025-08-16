Mohammed Siraj was all smiles as he posed in front of his Range Rover, which had a special '73' number plate. The India National Cricket Team pacer was among the standout performers in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets and memorably took the final wicket to seal India's win at The Oval, which levelled the series 2-2. Taking to social media, Mohammed Siraj shared pictures of him getting out of his Range Rover, which he had purchased last year and the car had '73' on the number plate, which is his jersey number. "Grateful for the smiles and ride," he wrote on social media. Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Ties Rakhi to Mohammed Siraj on Raksha Bandhan 2025, Shuts Down Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Poses in Front of His Range Rover

Grateful for the smiles and ride ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Di8W3KtAqc — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)