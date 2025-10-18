The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed condolences after the tragic loss of three young Afghanistan cricketers – Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon – who lost their lives during an airstrike conducted by the Pakistan army in Paktika province. The BCCI added that they stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the families during this hard time. ACB has confirmed that Kabeer, Haroon and Sibghatullah were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun District. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic).

BCCI Extends Condolences After 3 Afghan Cricketers Die in Airstrikes

BCCI condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2025

