Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla went to Pakistan to watch the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After the SA vs NZ semi-final concluded, the BCCI vice-president offered prayers at the samadhi of Lord Rama's son Lav in Lahore. Rajeev Shulka shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he said that the name 'Lahore' is derived from Hindu Lord Rama's son, Lav. Rajeev Shukla was accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB chairman is also Pakistan's home minister overseeing the restoration of the ancient Samadhi. Mohsin Naqvi initiated this work during his tenure as chief minister. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Opines on India-Pakistan Cricketing Ties, Says, ‘Only Indian Govt Will Take Call On Bilateral Ties.’

BCCI Vice-President Offered Prayers at Lord Rama’s Son Lav Samadhi in Lahore

लाहौर के प्राचीन क़िले में प्रभु राम के पुत्र लव की प्राचीन समाधि है लाहौर नाम भी उन्ही के नाम से है । वहाँ प्रार्थना का अवसर मिला । साथ में पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री मोहसिन नकवी जो इस समाधि का जीर्णोद्धार करवा रहे हैं । मोहसिन ने मुख्यमंत्री रहते यह काम शुरू करवाया था । pic.twitter.com/XUhyP0ZC67 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 6, 2025

