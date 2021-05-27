The BCCI took to social media and wished Ravi Shastri on his birthday. The official account of the BCCI flaunted his records on social media.

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌 6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍 Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)