Krunal Pandya penned an emotional note after Lucknow Super Giants were eliminated from IPL 2023 after a loss to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Pandya was named stand-in captain for the season after KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury. Taking to social media, Pandya wrote, "It’s been a season that will remain with me for a long time. As a team, we have had our ups and downs this season, but have always stood up and shown character at various points through the campaign." IPL 2023: Naveen-Ul-Haq Reacts to ‘Kohli…Kohli’ Chants, Says ‘It Gives Me the Passion to Play Well for My Team’.

Krunal Pandya Pens Note after LSG's IPL 2023 Campaign Ends

Unfortunately we couldn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning the IPL, but rest assured we will come back stronger. It has been a privilege to be a part of and have the opportunity to lead this team. A huge thank you to our fans for always having our back🫡💙 See you next… pic.twitter.com/8q7HnPOiel — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 25, 2023

