The Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain, Trinidad has been a venue full of memories for India, both good and bad. On July 21, it witnessed Virat Kohli being the first cricketer to score a hundred on his 500th International match. His 15th Away Test Century and 29th Test Century overall. The same venue witnessed the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar score his 29th Test Century in 2002. Equaling the record of the legendary Sir Don Bradman. 'Another Day, Another Century' Sachin Tendulkar Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Virat Kohli's 76th International Hundred During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Scored Their 29th Test Century at Same Venue

2002: #SachinTendulkar scores his 29th Test century at Queen's Park Oval. 2023: #ViratKohli scores his 29th Test century at Queen's Park Oval. Following the Master Blaster's 👣 to greatness ✨#WIvIND #JioCinema #SabJawaabMilenge pic.twitter.com/poB67JPH9P — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 21, 2023

