Virat Kohli has found his first away Test century since 2018 and along with it his 76th International Hundred, 29th Test century and the achievement to become the only cricketer to hit a century in his 500th International match during the 2nd Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an Instagram post appreciating his efforts with the caption, 'Another Day, Another Century by Virat Kohli. Well Played'. Virat Kohli's Celebration After Scoring His 76th International Century During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram story for Virat Kohli. God of cricket 🤝 King of cricket. pic.twitter.com/kvpPcATzaI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)