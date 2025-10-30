In an unfortunate incident, a young Australian cricketer, Ben Austin, passed away after he was hit by a ball during a practice session in Melbourne. The development was confirmed by Cricket Australia on their social media. The 17-year-old was training in cricket nets when he was struck by a ball on the head or neck. Ben Austin was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was put on life support, but passed away on Thursday, October 30. Cricket Victoria confirmed that Ben Austin was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, but not a neck guard. Ben Austin's tragic death comes over a decade after Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died after being hit on the neck by a ball during a Sheffield Shield game in 2014.

Ben Austin Passes Away at the Age of 17 Years

Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/zBifuqrrRG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 30, 2025

