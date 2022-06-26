England men's team wicket keeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid 19. Foakes was unable to keep wicket yesterday on day three of the third test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an COVID-19 test. Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has been drafted in as a COVID replacement and will go straight into the XI.

