Ben Stokes played a fine innings and was completely flummoxed after he was beaten by Jasprit Bumrah with the ball crashing into the stumps. Bumrah bowled a magnificent delivery and Stokes, who had made room for himself, missed the ball which ended up knocking back the middle stump. Stokes was also impressed with the delivery and gestured to appreciate it. The England captain scored 70 runs off 88 balls with six fours and three sixes and his dismissal brought about the end of England's innings, for 246 runs. Ripper! Axar Patel Dismisses Jonny Bairstow With Sensational Delivery During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

