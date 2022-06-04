Ben Stokes recreated the memorable gesture he made after scoring an 'accidental six' during the 2019 World cup final against New Zealand at Lords. Stokes had pulled a delivery by Trent Boult for two runs and it later turned into six after Martin Guptill's throw hit the left-hander's bat and went for a four. While batting in the first Test against New Zealand at the very same venue, Joe Root pulled a delivery that was fielded. The ball was thrown to the non-striker's end where Stokes was and once again, it hit his bat. It did not go for a boundary this time, though. Stokes immediately recalled the moment and raised his hands, much like he did back in 2019 in the final.

Watch Video Here:

This Is What Had Happened at the 2019 World Cup Final:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)