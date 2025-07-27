A video has gone viral on social media where England captain Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test between the two countries ended in a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27. The video has gone viral on social media. In the fourth Test, KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja showcased their class to pull off a miracle. Rahul (90), Gill (103), Sundar (101*), and Jadeja (107) showcased a fight till the end as the fourth Test between both countries ended in a draw. England is leading the five-match Test series 2-1. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill’s Fighting Centuries Ensures a Draw in Manchester for Team India Against England.

Ben Stokes Refuses To Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja

Ben Stokes is a joker here. He refuse to shake hands with Jadeja at the end of the match. Where is the so-called sportsman spirit of the English team ? The English team has always been a bad loser even Aussies are better than them. pic.twitter.com/HZiOmOSKZm — Chandan Sahay (@iCKSahay) July 27, 2025

