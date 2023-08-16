Ben Stokes has returned to ODI cricket! The England all-rounder has reversed his ODI retirement and was named in England's ODI squad to take on New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made this announcement in the form of a statement as they announced the ODI and T20I squads to face New Zealand. Stokes thus returns to the ODI setup for England after announcing his retirement from the format last year. And this is a very good sign for the defending champions ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Stokes had played an instrumental role in England winning the World Cup four years ago at home. Chris Woakes, England All-Rounder, Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2023.

See England's ODI and T20I Squads for New Zealand Series, Here

Our two 15-player squads for the series have been revealed 👀 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 16, 2023

