Ben Stokes has not found much opportunities to score run in the ongoing India vs England Test series in India and his dry spell with bat continues as he gets dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in England's second innings at Ranchi. The pitch has started to keep consistently low and the England captain had one delivery from Kuldeep Yadav turn enough to hit his pad and then go on to hit the stumps. Stokes was visibly frustrated as he walked off the field. Ravi Ashwin Goes Past Anil Kumble’s Record To Take Most Test Wickets in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ben Stokes Wicket Video

Ben Stokes becomes the first batsman to get LBW and Bowled AT THE SAME TIME!! 🤯 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9l8gUb1QlM — Harshvardhan Agarwal (@itsHVA) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)