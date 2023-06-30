A big blow for England early in the Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 as they lose their skipper on the second delivery as Mitchell Starc deceives Ben Stokes who nicks one to the third slip where Cameron Green makes no mistake to grab it. Stokes tries to work it on the onside, only to miscue it to the cordon. Mitchell Starc gives the Aussies a good start with a breakthrough on Day 3.

Ben Stokes Dismissed By Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc's tactics do the job 🎯 The southpaw deceives the English captain to put the hosts under pressure 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever #MitchellStarc pic.twitter.com/mbrF5uHRS3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 30, 2023

