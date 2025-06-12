In match 3 of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, Adamas Howrah Warriors and Servotech Siliguri Strikers are locking horns. The Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 12, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, so fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers match might get it available on the Star Sports 3 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match, fans can use the FanCode app and website but will require a match pass worth 25 INR. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Broadcast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

