Adamas Howrah Warriors will clash against Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in the first semifinal of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Friday, June 27. The Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and has a scheduled start time at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass.

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Semi Final 1 comes to life at Eden Gardens as @Kolkata_Tigers lock horns with @AdamasHowrah . One match. One ticket to the Final. LIVE on Star Sports 3 & FanCode#BengalProT20 #RoadToFinals pic.twitter.com/ClvM5GzkuD — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 27, 2025

