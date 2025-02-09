Bengal Tigers will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Punjab De Sher in the CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) 2025 on Sunday, February 9. The Bengal Tigers vs Punjab De Sher match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide Bengal Tigers vs Punjab De Sher live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. There are fans who would be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch the Bengal Tigers vs Punjab De Sher live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but after having a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Bengal Tigers vs Punjab De Sher

View this post on Instagram

