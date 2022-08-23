Bengaluru Blasters will play against Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy on Tuesday, August 23 in the Eliminator. The match is going to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the FanCode app and website.

Check liver streaming details of Maharaja Trophy qualifier-1:

Qualifier 1 pits the two best teams of the tournament so far in a clash that will determine the first finalist of this year’s tournament. Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs. Gulbarga Mystics at 7pm. It’s going to be MASSIVE! #MaharajaTrophy #KSCA #T20 #ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆದ್ದವರೇರಾಜ pic.twitter.com/BEmYvGcCUT — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 23, 2022

