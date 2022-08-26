Gulbarga Mystics defeated Mysore Warriors by six wickets in the qualifier 2 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League today in Bangalore. They will now face Bengaluru Blasters in the showdown match of the tournament. Batting first, Mysore Warriors posted 157/5. The Mystics chased down the winning target in 19.4 overs, losing four wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer for Mystics as he remained not out with 96 runs.

Check the Maharaja Trophy Qualifier 2 result:

Qualifier 2 - #MWvsGM The Gulbarga Mystics are in the final! Gulbarga Mystics beat Mysore Warriors by 6 wickets (2 balls remaining)🔥#MaharajaTrophy #KSCA #T20 #Cricket #Karnataka — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 25, 2022

