We've had one of, if not the best, catches ever in the history of cricket in Bradley Currie's sensational flying effort near the boundary rope to dismiss Benny Howell during a Vitality Blast T20 match. In the match between Sussex vs Hampshire, Currie came up with a wonderful 'flying effort' as he latched on to the ball with just one-hand after it was hit hard by Benny Howell off Tymal Mills' bowling. Moreover, he managed to hold on to the ball as he fell and kept a safe distance from the boundary rope. Surrey Completes Record Chase of 500 Runs in 4th Innings, Achieves Feat Against Kent in County Championship 2023.

Watch Video of Bradley Currie's Catch Here

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME 🤯#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023

