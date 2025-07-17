A video has gone viral on social media where Ben Charlesworth showcased football skills like Lionel Messi during the T20 Blast 2025 match between Gloucestershire and Sussex on Thursday. The video is from one of the overs from Gloucestershire's innings when Ben Charlesworth was batting against Sussex speedster Nathan McAndrew. The pacer bowled a length delivery to Ben Charlesworth, who looked to play towards the off-side region. However, the ball hit the inside edge of the bat and was rolling back to the stumps. Ben Charlesworth showed awareness and kicked the ball from his left foot, to which commentators said "showing left foot of Lionel Messi." The video has gone viral on social media. Luke Hollman Plays 'Reverse-Ramp Switch-Hit' During Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Blast 2025 Match Resembling A Shot From Bollywood Movie Lagaan, Video Goes Viral.

Ben Charlesworth Shows Football Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitality Blast (@vitalityblast)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)