Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has always been a great fielder on the outfield. He always patrols the hotspots and has taken some stunning catches over the years. He showed a glimpse of it during an ongoing Vitality Blast T20 2025 match in England. The match was between Middlesex and Surrey and Jason Roy, who was batting for Surrey, played a lofted cover drive which looked like will go all the way for a six. But Middlesex fielder Kane Williamson intervened and he took a stunning catch. But he lost his footing and had to maintain balance so that he doesn't go over the boundary ropes. Despite falling down, Williamson showed some amazing footwork to keep himself inside the ropes and secure the dismissal. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025.

Kane Williamson Catch Video

🎙️ "He loses his feet but keeps his head." Silky smooth from Kane Williamson. pic.twitter.com/s30hLmZFNg — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)