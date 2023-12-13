Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a romantic post with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on their 8th wedding anniversary. Rohit Sharma captioned the post "Fingers crossed, best partnership for life. 🤞♥️" Rohit and Ritika got married back in 2015 and they have completed eight years of their marriage. Ritika is often seen supporting Rohit at his cricket matches. They were blessed with a baby girl in December 2018. Rohit Sharma is currently on a break and will return to lead India in a two-match test series in South Africa. ‘We Made Mistakes….’ Rohit Sharma Opens Up for The First Time After World Cup 2023 Final Loss (Watch Video)

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

