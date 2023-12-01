South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk attracted the spotlight not just for his century but for a bizarre incident that saw him continuing to bat despite the umpire signalling him out. This happened in the 30th over of the Sheffield Shield match bowled by Doug Warren. McGurk went for a drive through the covers and the ball appeared to take a deflection before being caught at slip by Peter Handscomb. The umpire soon raised his finger and McGurk was shell-shocked, in disbelief at what had happened. Moments later, he was allowed to bat on and later, he revealed that the ball had missed the ball which deflected off wicketkeeper Sam Harper's gloves en route to Handscomb. The umpire later changed his decision. Did Glenn Phillips Use Saliva to Shine The Ball? Video Footage of New Zealand Cricketer From BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023 Day 3 Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

Bizarre scenes at Adelaide Oval as Jake Fraser-McGurk is given out caught, but is allowed to keep batting moments later 😲 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/WaDPTGYkt3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2023

