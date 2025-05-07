India and Pakistan are undergoing tensions of war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor which destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The Indian government has also announced mock war drills which happened on May 7 around the nation. It was the same day; Kolkata Knight Riders were hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2025. News emerged that a bomb had been found inside the stadium. CAB received the mail of the news from an unknown sender. They have informed the police and the investigation is being carried on. Why Was National Anthem Played At Start of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens? Know Reason.

Bomb Threat at Eden Gardens

