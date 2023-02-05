Josh Hazlewood suffered an injury in the Achilles tendon during the Sydney Test against South Africa. With days remaining for the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Hazlewood is yet to actively take part in training sessions and according to a report, will most certainly miss the first test at Nagpur and with a very little gap between the first two Tests, is doubtful for the 2nd Test in Delhi too. Scott Boland is all set to play in his place in the 1st Test.

Josh Hazlewood to Miss First Test at Nagpur

