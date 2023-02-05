Cricket fans in Perth witnessed one of the most exciting BBL final as the clash between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat went down to the wire with the Scorchers finally edging past the Heat in what can be called an edge of the seat thriller. Cricketers of the Australian Test squad, who have been part of both these team just a few days ago and had to travel to India for the upcoming Test series, were also enjoying the game from their team hotel. They got caught up in the thrill of the game and at the end it was Cameron Green, Travis Head and Ashton Agar who got the bragging rights over the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Swepson, who broke down in despair. Perth Scorchers Win Big Bash League 2023 Title, Beat Brisbane Heat by Five Wickets.

Australian Test Cricketers React to BBL Final 2022-23

