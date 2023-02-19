Indian opener KL Rahul is currently searching for his form. However, he had yet another low score in the 2nd innings of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for a personal score of 1(3) Following this, Indian cricket team fans on Twitter have started to react. Virat Kohli Talks To Umpire Nitin Menon After Controversial Dismissal Decision on Day 2 of Second Test, Crowd Reacts (Watch Video).

Suniel Shetty When KL Rahul Returns

Sunil Shetty when KL Rahul returns home after Australia series!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gBoopxEP6S — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 19, 2023

Took Care of Australia's 1st Innings Lead

KL Rahul: "Boss, I'll take care of Australia's 1st innings lead. You guys do the rest."#INDvAUS — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 19, 2023

Burden?

Massive respect for KL Rahul . He were in any private job , he would have been fired long time back in the layoffs ! But @BCCI has different type of love with him . What a waste he is . Burden on the whole country . pic.twitter.com/Zuw9d8H2kT — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) February 19, 2023

Should Play Ranji

To all those who trolled me saying KL Rahul is a great batsman should look at his current form. FRAUD KL Rahul should be sacked from international cricket and should start playing in Ranji. Now i support Venkatesh Prasad fully 🫡#INDvAUS — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 19, 2023

