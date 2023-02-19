Indian batter Virat Kohli was playing comfortably in the IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. However, he was unfortunately dismissed by Matthew Kunhemann in a controversial manner. It created a huge controversy and Virat Kohli was clearly not happy with umpire Nitin Menon's decision. The Indian batter was then seen talking to Nitin Menon even when the hosts came to bowl. Kohli had a long discussion with Menon and the crowds suddenly started to cheer the Indian batter. Was Virat Kohli Out or Not Out? Wasim Jaffer Has His Say After Indian Batter Was Dismissed During Day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli Talks To Umpire Nitin Menon After Controversial Dismissal Decision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)