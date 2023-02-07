Chattogram Challengers takes on Dhaka Dominators in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. The BPL T20 match will begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators will be telecast live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming online of this BPL match, you may tune into the FanCode app and website.

BPL Live Streaming in India

